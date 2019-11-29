  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Evesham Township News, Local, Local TV

EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Fire crews in Burlington County spent Thanksgiving night battling a large house fire. Firefighters responded to Lowell Drive in the Legacy Oaks Development around 9 p.m. Thursday in Evesham Township.

When crews arrived at the scene they found flames coming from the garage and attic. Medford Lakes Fire Department shared a video on its Facebook page of the blaze.

Luckily, no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Comments