EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Fire crews in Burlington County spent Thanksgiving night battling a large house fire. Firefighters responded to Lowell Drive in the Legacy Oaks Development around 9 p.m. Thursday in Evesham Township.
When crews arrived at the scene they found flames coming from the garage and attic. Medford Lakes Fire Department shared a video on its Facebook page of the blaze.
Luckily, no one was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
