VILLANOVA, Pa. (CBS) – If you live near Villanova, beware of a bear on the loose. Radnor police tweeted pictures of the bear that was spotted near some homes on the 700 block of Harrison Road.
CONFIRMED BEAR SIGHTING – VILLANOVA
Radnor Township Police Department received a report of a bear walking on private property on Harrison Road, Villanova. Video of the bear was recovered, which confirms the report. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has been notified. pic.twitter.com/sG1OV2t2w9
— RadnorPD (@RadnorPD) November 29, 2019
Police say the Pennsylvania Game Commission has been notified about the animal.
If you see the bear, call 911.
