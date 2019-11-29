  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Villanova news

VILLANOVA, Pa. (CBS) – If you live near Villanova, beware of a bear on the loose. Radnor police tweeted pictures of the bear that was spotted near some homes on the 700 block of Harrison Road.

Police say the Pennsylvania Game Commission has been notified about the animal.

If you see the bear, call 911.

