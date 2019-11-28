CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — For many shoppers in the area, the Black Friday shopping starts on Thanksgiving, right after the dinner table is cleared. There’s no rest for shoppers who want those early deals.

Shoppers say you just have to power through. They say Thursday was all about dinner and the early Black Friday savings.

It’s a shopper’s favorite time of the year.

Yeah, the turkey and stuffing are good, but these shoppers at the Cherry Hill Mall came for the Black Friday deals.

“I love the specials. That’s the best day to really shop,” Pennsauken resident Markelea Lopez said.

From 50% off to buy one get one free offers, the deals were endless in the Cherry Hill Mall.

One mother and daughter duo came to shop until they dropped.

“The cheapness of the clothes, I guess, and the deals! I like a deal,” Karlie Schiller said.

“We like a budget. You can’t go wrong with 50% off,” her mother, Audrey Gardner, said.

Some stores decided to keep their doors closed this Thanksgiving. But those who came out to brave the early Black Friday crowds say it’s all worth it — with a little caffeine, of course.

“No naps, and coffee. Lots of coffee,” Burlington resident Michael Baylor said.

Many people say they’ll be back Friday to catch the bargains from stores that remained closed for Thanksgiving.