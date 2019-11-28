Locals Line Up To Have Thanksgiving Day Turkey Cooked At Cacia's Bakery

WEATHER ALERT:Wind Advisory In Effect Until 6 P.M. Today
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s been a Thanksgiving tradition in South Philadelphia for more than a half-century. Families from all around the area bring their Thanksgiving turkeys to Cacia’s near 15th and Ritner Streets to be cooked in the bakery’s huge oven.

“This tradition my great grandfather started back in the early days of the bakery to help the neighbors out. In your typical South Philly rowhome, you only have one oven so if it’s occupied with a turkey you don’t have room for all your other things,” Danielle Cacia said. “The first year he started with 10 turkeys and today we do about 150 every year.”

“We have customers that come back, going on 30 years now,” Danielle Cacia said. “The turkey just really comes differently. It stays nice and juicy from being cooked on the hot brick, and I think that’s what the customers really like.”

Cacia’s expects to cook more than 100 turkeys to perfection today.

