PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles fans have an extra reason to be thankful this year. The Buffalo Bills knocked off the Cowboys in Dallas on Thanksgiving Day, opening the door for the Birds in the NFC East.
The Cowboys’ 26-15 loss drops them to 6-6 on the season. An Eagles’ win Sunday against the Dolphins would lock the Birds into a tie for first place in the division.
With how the Eagles’ season has gone, that’s a Thanksgiving blessing.
Here are the remaining schedules for each team:
Eagles: at 2-9 Dolphins, vs. 2-9 Giants, at 2-9 Washington, vs. Cowboys and at Giants.
Cowboys: at 6-6 Bears, vs. 6-5 Rams, at Eagles, vs. Washington.
The Eagles have a considerably easier schedule. If Carson Wentz and the offense can get on track, that Week 16 matchup in Philly may very well decide which team will win the division and make the playoffs.
