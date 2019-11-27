Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man cleaning his gun accidentally shot himself and his 9-year-old son inside a Southwest Philadelphia home a day before Thanksgiving. The shooting happened inside a home Wednesday on the 5300 block of Thomas Avenue, shortly before 10:30 a.m.
Police say the 47-year-old man was cleaning his firearm when it discharged, striking the father in his hand and the young boy in the right side of his body.
Both were transported to Presbyterian Hospital and are in stable condition.
Police are investigating the incident.
