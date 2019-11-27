Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials say several residents were transported to the hospital after a rowhome caught fire in Kensington on Wednesday afternoon. Fire crews were called to the 2800 block of Frankford Avenue, shortly before 2 p.m.
When they arrived on the scene, smoke could be seen coming from a rowhome. The fire was placed under control at 2:21 p.m.
Officials say several residents were transported to the hospital. They are all in stable condition.
There is no word on what sparked the blaze.
