Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Adventure Aquarium is ready for the holiday season. The aquarium added the world’s largest Christmas tree to the Shark Realm as part of the Christmas Underwater exhibit.
Christmas Underwater returns to Adventure Aquarium on Nov. 29 and runs through Dec. 30.
CBS3’s Pat Gallen spoke with Adventure Aquarium employee Tom Martin.
“We’re standing in front of the world’s largest underwater Christmas tree. It’s over 18-feet-tall, it weighs over a ton,” Martin said.
Watch the video above to find out the additional surprises Adventure Aquarium’s Christmas Underwater offers visitors.
You must log in to post a comment.