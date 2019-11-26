PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A New Jersey-based arts and crafts retailer is closing all of its stores. Nicole Crafts says it will be shuttering all 141 of its A.C. Moore locations, as part of a “broader strategic plan.”
“For over 30 years, our stores have been servicing the creative community with a vast selection of art and craft materials, with one common focus, the customer,” Anthony Piperno, Chief Executive Officer of A.C. Moore said in a statement issued on Monday. “Unfortunately, given the headwinds facing many retailers in today’s environment, it made it very difficult for us to operate and compete on a National level. During this process, we will continue to provide great customer experience, while still delivering quality and value on your favorite products. Plans for closing specific A.C. Moore locations will be shared in the upcoming weeks on our website. While we will stop accepting further online orders as of today, we will ship any previously placed orders in the ordinary course.”
Michaels, the nation’s biggest arts and crafts retailer will take over leases for up to 40 of the closing locations.
Those locations won’t reopen until early next year.
To find an A.C. Moore store near you, click here.
