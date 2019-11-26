  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Wilmington News


WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash involving a tractor-trailer that has shut down a portion of Route 202 in Wilmington Tuesday evening. The crash happened just after 6:15 p.m. on southbound Concord Pike (U.S. 202) in the area of Murphy Road in Wilmington.

Chopper 3 was over the scene where the tractor-trailer and at least one vehicle could be seen in the wreck.

Credit: CBS3

There is no word on any injuries or what caused the accident at this time.

Police say travelers should expect the roadway to be closed for an extended period of time due to the accident. They advise motorists to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

An investigation continues.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.

