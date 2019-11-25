



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Are you looking to give back on Thanksgiving? Here are places across the Delaware Valley that are looking for volunteers on turkey day.

Philadelphia

MANNA is delivering more than 4,000 Thanksgiving meals to families this Thanksgiving and could use volunteers. Find out how you can help this Thursday by contacting the volunteer team at 215-496-2662, Ext. 3 or email volunteers@mannapa.org.

Rock Ministries is seeking volunteers for their annual Thanksgiving community meal in Kensington. Volunteers are needed from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Interested parties should contact coordinator Mike Trakalo at 267-333-5653 or email Mike@TheRockPhilly.org.

Arms of Alpha is hosting its annual Thanksgiving Day of Service at 1400 N. Broad Street in North Philadelphia. The group provides meals, clothing and toiletries to those less fortunate and is looking for donations, as well as day-of volunteers from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find out more here.

Don’t have any time to spare? The Sunday Breakfast Rescue Mission is accepting donations to feed those in need with a full Thanksgiving meal this holiday. Found out more here.

Pennsylvania

Click here to see a complete list of places offering Thanksgiving meals for low-income families. Insert your zip code and see where volunteers are still needed.

Safe Harbor of Chester County is seeking volunteers to help with registration and cleanup of the Action Potential Turkey Trot 5K in Glen Mills on Thursday from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Philabundance is seeking volunteers to sort and organize food donations from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at St. Katharine Drexel Food Pantry in Chester.

New Jersey

The Volunteer Center of Camden County will be providing meals at Cathedral Kitchen in Camden. Contact the Volunteer Center at 856-663-9356 to find out more about volunteering.

Battleship New Jersey in Camden is hosting a Thanksgiving dinner for veterans on Wednesday. Volunteers are needed starting at 10 a.m. Call 866-877-6262 if you are interested.

The Salvation Army has plenty of opportunities available not just on Thanksgiving, but throughout the holiday season. Click here to find a way to get involved in your area.

Delaware

The BTL Foundation is looking for 15 volunteers to distribute hot meals at a church in Wilmington for three to four hours on Thanksgiving morning. Meals will be boxed and handed out to senior citizens in the area.

The Food Bank of Delaware is seeking volunteers and donations throughout the holiday season. See what opportunities are available here or contact volunteer coordinators at (302) 292-1305 extension 254.