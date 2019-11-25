PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Montgomery County man has been indicted for faking service as a Navy Seal and a prisoner of war to secure over $300,000 worth of health care benefits from the Veterans’ Administration, United States Attorney William McSwain announced Monday. Richard Meleski, of Chalfont, was arrested.

Authorities say the 58-year-old faked service in the military, specifically the Navy Seals, and falsely reported that he had been a prisoner of war. Meleski allegedly defrauded the VA out of $300,000 in health care benefits and received care over military service members, according to attorneys.

Meleski also allegedly filed for monetary compensation from the VA, stating that he suffered from PTSD as a result of a conflict in Beirut in which he claimed to have rescued injured servicemembers.

Meleski also claimed to have been awarded a Silver Star for his actions, and used the obituaries of actual Navy Seals to claim he served alongside them, McSwain says.

Officials say he filed for disability benefits from the Social Security Administration for injuries that Meleski said were aggravated by his service in the military, and falsely testified under oath about the injuries.

McSwain says Meleski never served in the military.

“These allegations are truly shocking and a huge insult to anybody who has worn our country’s uniform. If proven, Meleski deserves to face the consequences under the law. My Office will aggressively root out and prosecute this type of conduct with the seriousness of purpose that it deserves,” said McSwain.

Meleski has been charged with health care fraud, mail fraud, stolen valor, creating fraudulent military discharge papers, and making false statements.

If convicted, he faces a maximum prison sentence of 68 years.