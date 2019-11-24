DOUGLASSVILLE, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Pennslyvania State Police are investigating after three people were found dead inside a home following a garage fire in Douglassville. Authorities identified two of the deceased as 63-year-old Joanne Deluca and 60-year-old Ira Reed Jr. on Sunday.
State Trooper David Beohm said Sunday that the third person will not be identified until the autopsy is complete.
There was no immediate word on a possible cause of death. Beohm earlier said it was still an “active crime scene.”
Police in Berks County say the bodies were found after crews were dispatched to the Union Township address shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Neighbors said a family of three — a couple and an adult son — moved to the property several years ago after losing their southern New Jersey home in Superstorm Sandy.
