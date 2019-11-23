Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Many in Philadelphia spent Saturday giving thanks to the United States’ newest residents. CBS3 was at the Arch Street United Methodist Church for the 15th annual Thanksgiving celebration hosted by Nationalities Service Center.
About 200 immigrants and refugees living in Philadelphia gathered for a traditional meal.
For many, this was their first Thanksgiving.
There was also dancing, activities and a photo booth.
“It means everything to have a city like Philadelphia, hands down Philadelphia is the most welcoming city in the country,” executive director Margaret O’Sullivan said.
Organizers say many of the refugees in attendance fled extreme violence and oppression.
