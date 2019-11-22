PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s marathon weekend in Philadelphia and there’s a full slate of events. It all starts with a health and fitness expo on Friday and Saturday at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
The half marathon and kids run will kick off on Saturday. Then Sunday, the Philadelphia Marathon will cover Old City, the historic area, Fairmount Park and end at the Art Museum.
The men’s and women’s winners will get $10,000.
Streets will be closed in many parts of the city on Friday through Sunday.
Areas facing a major impact include:
- The Benjamin Franklin Parkway Friday, November 22 through Sunday, November 24.
- The I-676 off-ramps at 22nd Street (westbound) and 23rd Street (eastbound) will be closed on Saturday, November 23 and Sunday, November 24 at 4 a.m. for event security preparation. Ramps at 15th and Broad Streets may also close, if needed.
- The I-76 off-ramp at Spring Garden (eastbound). Soft-close at 4 a.m. and hard-close at 6:15 a.m. on Saturday, November 23 and Sunday November 24.
- Citywide along the 13.1-mile Dietz & Watson Half Marathon route on Saturday, November 23. The full route can be viewed online.
- Citywide along the 26.2-mile route of the Philadelphia Marathon on Sunday, November 24. The full route can be viewed online.
Road Closures and Parking Restrictions
Friday, November 22
The inner-drive lanes (both directions) of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed, from 9:30 a.m. until 2:45 p.m., on Friday, November 22. At 2:45 p.m., all lanes will be opened for the afternoon rush hour. Inbound, inner lanes from Binswanger Triangle to 22nd Street will remain closed.
Saturday, November 23
As part of enhanced security for the Half Marathon, City of Philadelphia “No Parking” regulations will be strictly enforced. All vehicles on the race route will be relocated, beginning at 2 a.m. on Saturday, November 23. Owners of towed vehicles are encouraged to contact the Philadelphia Parking Authority.
Street closures will be in effect for the AACR Philadelphia Half Marathon, Rothman Institute 8K and Dunkin’ Munchkin Run on Saturday, from 2 a.m. until 3 p.m., along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between 20th and 25th Streets, and also on Kelly Drive, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, and numerous other roads in Center City (see complete list below). Prior to Saturday, “No Parking” signs will be posted in the Parkway area, and along the race course. On Saturday, the vicinity near 18th Street and the Parkway, and the Logan Circle area will be closed to vehicular traffic until approximately 11:30 a.m.
The following streets will be affected across the city on Saturday, November 23:
- 17th Street, from Arch Street to Vine Street
- 18th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street
- 19th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street
- 20th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street
- 21st Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street
- 22nd Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street
- Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th Street to 22nd Street
- Market Street, from 6th Street to 16th Street
- Chestnut Street, from 5th Street to 8th Street
- 6th Street, from Market Street to Chestnut Street
- 5th Street, from Chestnut Street to Race Street
- South Penn Square
- Juniper Street, from Chestnut Street to Market Street
- John F. Kennedy Boulevard, from Juniper Street to 17th Street
- 15th Street, from Race Street to Chestnut Street
- 16th Street, from Chestnut Street to Race Street
- Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard
- Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue
- Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue
- Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street
- Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street
- South Street, from Front Street to 7th Street
- 6th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Locust Street
- Lombard Street, from 5th Street to Broad Street
- 13th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Chestnut Street
- Walnut Street, from 12th Street to 34th Street
- 33rd Street, from Walnut Street to Spring Garden Street
- 34th Street, from Spring Garden Street to Girard Avenue
- Spring Garden Street, from 32nd Street to 34th Street
- Girard Avenue, 33rd Street to 38th Street
- 33rd Street, from Girard Avenue to Cecil B. Moore Avenue
- Reservoir Drive from 33rd to Diamond
- Mt. Pleasant Drive
- Fountain Green Drive
- Kelly Drive
Motorists and pedestrians can expect significant delays when trying to cross roads or streets that are adjacent to the course. Police will allow traffic through intersections along the course, when possible, depending on the flow of the race participants. All streets (with the exception of Eakins Oval) are scheduled to be reopened by 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 23. Eakins Oval will be opened by 5 p.m. The inner drive of the Parkway (inbound), from Binswanger Triangle to 22nd Street will be closed until Sunday afternoon at 5 p.m.
Sunday, November 24
As part of enhance security for the Philadelphia Marathon, City of Philadelphia “No Parking” regulations will be strictly enforced. All vehicles on the race route will be relocated, beginning at 2 a.m. on Sunday. Owners of towed vehicles are encouraged to contact the Philadelphia Parking Authority. In addition, the Parkway (22nd Street to Eakins Oval) will be closed, from 2 a.m. until 5 p.m. Other streets along the race course will reopened as runners pass by and the streets are cleaned.
The following streets will be affected across the city on Sunday, November 24:
- 17th Street, from Arch Street to Vine Street
- 18th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street
- 19th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street
- 20th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street
- 21st Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street
- 22nd Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street
- Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th Street to 22nd Street
- Arch Street, between 3rd Street and 16th Street
- 4th Street, between Arch Street and Vine Streets
- Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard
- Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue
- Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue
- Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street
- Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street
- South Street, from Front Street to 7th Street
- 6th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Market Street
- Chestnut Street, from 6th Street to 23rd Street
- 22nd Street, from Locust Street to Market Street
- Walnut Street, from 21st Street to 34th Street
- 33rd Street, from Walnut Street to Chestnut Street
- Chestnut Street, from 33rd Street to 34th Street
- 34th Street, from Chestnut Street to Girard Avenue
- Lansdowne Drive, from Girard Avenue to South Concourse Drive
- South Concourse Drive, from Lansdowne to West Memorial Hall Drive
- East Memorial Hall Drive, from South Concourse to Avenue of the Republic
- Avenue of the Republic, from East Memorial Hall Drive to Catholic Fountain
- Belmont Avenue, Montgomery to Parkside Avenue
- States Drive to Lansdowne Drive
- Lansdowne Drive to Black Road
- Black Road
- Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
- Kelly Drive
- The Falls Bridge
- Ridge Avenue, from Schoolhouse Lane to Manayunk Avenue
- Main Street, from Ridge Avenue to Conarroe Street
Motorists and pedestrians can expect significant delays when trying to cross roads or streets that are adjacent to the course. Police will allow traffic through intersections along the course, when possible, depending on the flow of the race participants. All streets are scheduled to be reopened by 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 24.
You must log in to post a comment.