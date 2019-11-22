



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s marathon weekend in Philadelphia and there’s a full slate of events. It all starts with a health and fitness expo on Friday and Saturday at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

The half marathon and kids run will kick off on Saturday. Then Sunday, the Philadelphia Marathon will cover Old City, the historic area, Fairmount Park and end at the Art Museum.

The men’s and women’s winners will get $10,000.

Streets will be closed in many parts of the city on Friday through Sunday.

Areas facing a major impact include:

The Benjamin Franklin Parkway Friday, November 22 through Sunday, November 24.

The I-676 off-ramps at 22nd Street (westbound) and 23rd Street (eastbound) will be closed on Saturday, November 23 and Sunday, November 24 at 4 a.m. for event security preparation. Ramps at 15th and Broad Streets may also close, if needed.

at 4 a.m. for event security preparation. Ramps at 15th and Broad Streets may also close, if needed. The I-76 off-ramp at Spring Garden (eastbound). Soft-close at 4 a.m. and hard-close at 6:15 a.m. on Saturday, November 23 and Sunday November 24.

Citywide along the 13.1-mile Dietz & Watson Half Marathon route on Saturday, November 23 . The full route can be viewed online .

. The full route can be . Citywide along the 26.2-mile route of the Philadelphia Marathon on Sunday, November 24. The full route can be viewed online.

Road Closures and Parking Restrictions

Friday, November 22

The inner-drive lanes (both directions) of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed, from 9:30 a.m. until 2:45 p.m., on Friday, November 22. At 2:45 p.m., all lanes will be opened for the afternoon rush hour. Inbound, inner lanes from Binswanger Triangle to 22nd Street will remain closed.

Saturday, November 23

As part of enhanced security for the Half Marathon, City of Philadelphia “No Parking” regulations will be strictly enforced. All vehicles on the race route will be relocated, beginning at 2 a.m. on Saturday, November 23. Owners of towed vehicles are encouraged to contact the Philadelphia Parking Authority.

Street closures will be in effect for the AACR Philadelphia Half Marathon, Rothman Institute 8K and Dunkin’ Munchkin Run on Saturday, from 2 a.m. until 3 p.m., along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between 20th and 25th Streets, and also on Kelly Drive, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, and numerous other roads in Center City (see complete list below). Prior to Saturday, “No Parking” signs will be posted in the Parkway area, and along the race course. On Saturday, the vicinity near 18th Street and the Parkway, and the Logan Circle area will be closed to vehicular traffic until approximately 11:30 a.m.

The following streets will be affected across the city on Saturday, November 23:

17th Street, from Arch Street to Vine Street

18th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

19th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

20th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

21st Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

22nd Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th Street to 22nd Street

Market Street, from 6th Street to 16th Street

Chestnut Street, from 5th Street to 8th Street

6th Street, from Market Street to Chestnut Street

5th Street, from Chestnut Street to Race Street

South Penn Square

Juniper Street, from Chestnut Street to Market Street

John F. Kennedy Boulevard, from Juniper Street to 17th Street

15th Street, from Race Street to Chestnut Street

16th Street, from Chestnut Street to Race Street

Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard

Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue

Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street

Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street

South Street, from Front Street to 7th Street

6th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Locust Street

Lombard Street, from 5th Street to Broad Street

13th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Chestnut Street

Walnut Street, from 12th Street to 34th Street

33rd Street, from Walnut Street to Spring Garden Street

34th Street, from Spring Garden Street to Girard Avenue

Spring Garden Street, from 32nd Street to 34th Street

Girard Avenue, 33rd Street to 38th Street

33rd Street, from Girard Avenue to Cecil B. Moore Avenue

Reservoir Drive from 33rd to Diamond

Mt. Pleasant Drive

Fountain Green Drive

Kelly Drive

Motorists and pedestrians can expect significant delays when trying to cross roads or streets that are adjacent to the course. Police will allow traffic through intersections along the course, when possible, depending on the flow of the race participants. All streets (with the exception of Eakins Oval) are scheduled to be reopened by 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 23. Eakins Oval will be opened by 5 p.m. The inner drive of the Parkway (inbound), from Binswanger Triangle to 22nd Street will be closed until Sunday afternoon at 5 p.m.

Sunday, November 24

As part of enhance security for the Philadelphia Marathon, City of Philadelphia “No Parking” regulations will be strictly enforced. All vehicles on the race route will be relocated, beginning at 2 a.m. on Sunday. Owners of towed vehicles are encouraged to contact the Philadelphia Parking Authority. In addition, the Parkway (22nd Street to Eakins Oval) will be closed, from 2 a.m. until 5 p.m. Other streets along the race course will reopened as runners pass by and the streets are cleaned.

The following streets will be affected across the city on Sunday, November 24:

17th Street, from Arch Street to Vine Street

18th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

19th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

20th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

21st Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

22nd Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th Street to 22nd Street

Arch Street, between 3rd Street and 16th Street

4th Street, between Arch Street and Vine Streets

Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard

Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue

Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street

Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street

South Street, from Front Street to 7th Street

6th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Market Street

Chestnut Street, from 6th Street to 23rd Street

22nd Street, from Locust Street to Market Street

Walnut Street, from 21st Street to 34th Street

33rd Street, from Walnut Street to Chestnut Street

Chestnut Street, from 33rd Street to 34th Street

34th Street, from Chestnut Street to Girard Avenue

Lansdowne Drive, from Girard Avenue to South Concourse Drive

South Concourse Drive, from Lansdowne to West Memorial Hall Drive

East Memorial Hall Drive, from South Concourse to Avenue of the Republic

Avenue of the Republic, from East Memorial Hall Drive to Catholic Fountain

Belmont Avenue, Montgomery to Parkside Avenue

States Drive to Lansdowne Drive

Lansdowne Drive to Black Road

Black Road

Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

Kelly Drive

The Falls Bridge

Ridge Avenue, from Schoolhouse Lane to Manayunk Avenue

Main Street, from Ridge Avenue to Conarroe Street

Motorists and pedestrians can expect significant delays when trying to cross roads or streets that are adjacent to the course. Police will allow traffic through intersections along the course, when possible, depending on the flow of the race participants. All streets are scheduled to be reopened by 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 24.