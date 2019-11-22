PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The World Health Organization has issued a report on children and exercise around the globe. The report says kids around the world are putting their health in jeopardy by not getting enough exercise.

In fact, 80% of young people aren’t moving enough, and experts say it’s detrimental to their health in more ways than one.

It could be soccer practice, or a gym class, or even a walk to and from school.

The World Health Organization says kids aged 11 to 17 need one hour of exercise everyday, but most aren’t getting it.

“Many, many countries are between 80% and 90% of adolescents not meeting the recommendations for physical activity,” researcher Dr. Regina Guthold said.

The report looked at more than 1 million students around the world between 2001 and 2016.

Boys were more active than girls in all but four of the 146 countries studied.

In the United States, 64% of boys didn’t get enough exercise, but that number jumped to 80% for girls.

“This gender difference has increased over the time period we looked at,” Guthold said.

And you can probably guess one culprit being blamed for the rise in sedentary lifestyles and childhood obesity.

“Of course we have had this electronic revolution and that seems to have changed adolescents’ movement patterns and encourages them to sit more, to be less active,” researcher Leanne Riley said.

The WHO is challenging adults to move more too, hoping their example will get teens off their screens and into a healthier lifestyle.

Doctors say there are plenty of health benefits that come with being active, not just for your heart, lungs and weight, but it also improves brain function and event social skills.