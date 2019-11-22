



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One of Philadelphia’s most exclusive and affluent neighborhoods turned into a crime scene Thursday night when a man was stabbed to death. The violence unfolded on the corner of 18th and Walnut Streets, around 10 p.m.

Police were called to the scene for a report of a group of people fighting a man. When police arrived, they found the 51-year-old victim stabbed multiple times in the neck, chest, shoulder, and back.

Police say he was immediately uncooperative and refused treatment. They believe the victim may have been intoxicated.

When medics arrived, the victim started struggling with first responders. He was eventually convinced to go to the hospital. However, he died there just before midnight.

Police say they have the suspect’s information and know who he is but they had to let him go because the victim was so uncooperative he wouldn’t ID the man as the attacker.

“What is making this investigation difficult, is initially our victim – when he was conscious, walking and talking – he was very uncooperative with police,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “To the point where he wouldn’t provide information and would not initially let us transport him to the hospital.”

So now, police are trying to figure out what really happened. They are trying to identify everyone in the big group that was around the victim.

Neighbors told police a group of five to ten men usually hang out in the area on a daily basis.

Police have no motive for this attack and no weapon was found.

The violence has neighbors on edge.

“I work overnight so this is even more concerning for me,” resident Jenny Davis said. “I have to be at work every night at 10:30 so if this happened earlier today, I am just concerned.”

Investigators hope surveillance cameras in the area can help piece this case together.