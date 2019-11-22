Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Concerned parents continue to call for change following the discovery of asbestos in a number of Philadelphia schools. On Friday, they joined lawmakers at Drexel University to demand action in what they call “toxic schools.”
“We need to know what the circumstance is,” Pennsylvania State Sen. Vincent Hughes said. “We need to not run away from the problem, we need to run towards the problem and understand what it is we have to deal with.”
This week, the Philadelphia School District announced it will spend $12 million to address environmental concerns in city schools.
