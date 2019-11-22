Comments
Downingtown West defeats Coatesville 48-36
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was another busy Friday night for high school football in the Delaware Valley. Watch the video above for highlights from the following games around the region and check out below for the final scores.
St. Joe’s Prep defeats Nazareth 45-24
Archbishop Wood defeats Southern Lehigh 41-7
Shawnee defeats Ocean City 28-0
Woodbridge defeats Caravel 21-20
Middletown defeats Smyrna 48-28
