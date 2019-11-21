  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An overnight shooting leaves a man in critical condition. It happened around midnight Thursday at Tioga and Emerald Streets in the city’s Kensington section.

Police say officers on patrol heard the shooting and saw a car speeding off.

Police Find Kensington Shooting Victim In Car Pulled Over For Speeding

They found the victim inside of that car and rushed him to the hospital.

Investigators are going through surveillance video to gather more information.

