Police Find Kensington Shooting Victim In Car Pulled Over For Speeding

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An overnight shooting leaves a man in critical condition. It happened around midnight Thursday at Tioga and Emerald Streets in the city’s Kensington section.
Police say officers on patrol heard the shooting and saw a car speeding off.
They found the victim inside of that car and rushed him to the hospital.
Investigators are going through surveillance video to gather more information.
