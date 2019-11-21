Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s newest mural has officially been unveiled. CBS3 was on the 3900 block of Main Street in Manayunk for the unveiling.
On Thursday, officials cut the ribbon on this mural dedicated to 25 years of the Philadelphia Marathon.
The mural is located at mile marker 19 of the Marathon.
The mural’s artist, Kala Hagopian, was chosen from seven competing artists. She spent the last six months painting and perfecting the piece.
Hagopian incorporated photos that were taken from the past several runs and illustrated the route that the marathon takes and made sure to include several of the famous Philadelphia landmarks that the runners can expect to pass.
