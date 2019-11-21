EXCLUSIVE:2 High School Students Want Justice After Being Attacked Walking Home From School Last Month
By CBS3 Staff
BELLEFONTE, Pa. (CBS) — — Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky’s resentencing on a 45-count child sexual abuse conviction will be held on Friday. This comes two weeks after judge Maureen Skerda pushed the hearing back.

Skerda acted after Sandusky’s defense lawyer and prosecutors filed a joint request. They said they need a little more time to prepare for argument about Sandusky’s designation as a sexually violent predator, among other things.

Sandusky was convicted and sentenced in 2012 to 30 to 60 years, but the state Superior Court determined in February that mandatory minimum sentences had been misapplied after this 2012 trial, so new sentencing was needed.

It’s not clear whether Sandusky’s sentence will change significantly.

