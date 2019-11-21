Comments
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – A firefighter was injured battling an early morning house fire in Wilmington. Officials say the firefighter was hit by falling debris.
Crews from several companies were met with heavy smoke and fire on the 100 block of Atlantic Avenue, just before 2 a.m. Thursday.
It took firefighters almost two hours to gain the upper hand.
So far there’s no word on the cause of the fire.
