  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMThe Doctors
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Wilmington News


WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – A firefighter was injured battling an early morning house fire in Wilmington. Officials say the firefighter was hit by falling debris.

Firefighter Injured Battling Flames In Wilmington

Crews from several companies were met with heavy smoke and fire on the 100 block of Atlantic Avenue, just before 2 a.m. Thursday.

It took firefighters almost two hours to gain the upper hand.

So far there’s no word on the cause of the fire.

Comments