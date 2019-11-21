Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Prosecutors say a man stabbed his 71-year-old grandmother to death inside a Salem apartment. Catherine Wilson was found dead Wednesday morning inside an apartment on Grieves Parkway by officers conducting a well-being check.
She was lying on the living room floor, suffering from apparent multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Salem County Prosecutor’s Office says her grandson, 27-year-old Deon Wilson, was arrested in her murder.
Wilson has been charged with first-degree murder and other related charges.
He is being held at the Salem County Correctional Facility.
You must log in to post a comment.