PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers have unveiled their 2019-20 City Edition uniforms. The uniform unveiling happened through a live speed-painting to close the first-ever “76ers Crossover: Art Exhibition.”
These City Edition uniforms pay homage to the historic Philadelphia landmark, the Liberty Bell which the team says embodies Philadelphia’s resiliency.
The uniform has the name Philadelphia written predominantly across the chest and displays the crack in the Liberty Bell down the side of the uniform.
#OnBrand x @StubHub x @UniWatch x #76ersCrossover pic.twitter.com/yvXWI6QPTt
— Chris Heck (@chrisheck76) November 19, 2019
“It’s important to our organization to pay tribute to Philadelphia’s rich history, culture and landmarks as frequently and authentically as we can,” Philadelphia 76ers President Chris Heck said. “In partnership with StubHub, we designed the City Edition jersey to celebrate the Liberty Bell, a Philadelphia icon that transcends time and brings to life a powerful symbol that unites us all. We look forward to enjoying many special moments with our fans wearing these uniforms throughout the remainder of the season.”
The City Edition is the fifth uniform the 76ers will wear for this season, joining the Icon, Association, Classic and Statement. Philadelphia will debut the City Edition uniform on Saturday, Nov. 30 against the Indiana Pacers at its first of six “City Nights, presented by StubHub.”
The uniforms will be available to fans when they go on sale on Nov. 27.
You must log in to post a comment.