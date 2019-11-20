Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 40-year-old man has died after Philadelphia police say he was stabbed in the chest. The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of 54th and Delancey Streets in West Philadelphia on Wednesday.
Police say the victim was stabbed in the left side of his chest and was rushed to Presbyterian Hospital.
He was pronounced dead at 7:55 p.m.
No arrests have been made.
An investigation remains ongoing.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Philadelphia police originally classified the incident as a shooting. It was a fatal stabbing.
