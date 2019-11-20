



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A teenager is recovering after police say he was stabbed several times on his way to work at an upscale social club overnight in Center City. The incident happened around 4:45 a.m. on South 24th Street, between Ludlow and Ranstead Streets, on Wednesday.

The Fitler Club is now adding extra security as a result of the attack.

Police say the 19-year-old victim was robbed and stabbed three times in his stomach while he was on his way to work. He’s expected to recover.

“I didn’t know that happened. That’s close,” Dominic Nicastro, who works in the building, said. “That’s kind of scary. I walk a mile here and a mile back every day to train, so a little bit — yeah, makes me nervous.”

“I didn’t really see anything. I saw one of the security guards talking to the other security guard, but that was about it,” Bobby Clark, who also works in the building, said.

Clark says she got to work around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday — about a half-hour after the attack happened. Police say the attacker demanded money from the victim and the victim gave him $5. But the man demanded more money.

Investigators say when the victim said he didn’t have any more money, he was stabbed three times.

When asked if the incident makes her nervous, Clark said “a little bit.”

“I walk down the street on Chestnut from 22nd to here every day — well, three days a week at 5:30 in the morning,” she said.

The Fitler Club is a private, upscale social club located in the new Aramark Building along the Schuylkill River.

Members were notified of the attack by email. The club was closed for part of the day Wednesday, but it reopened by mid-afternoon.

“Definitely be more aware of my surroundings when I’m walking in,” Clark said.

Police have not made any arrests but said the attacker may have been homeless.