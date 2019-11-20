PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Stand up and fight the warehouse site was the message sent loud and clear on Wednesday night. Residents fought back against the plan, not wanting the traffic or potentially toxic fumes in their backyard.

The warehouse is set to be built at the intersection of Bustleton Avenue and Red Lion Road.

A tenant has secured the land and the warehouse that is slated to come will be larger than Lincoln Financial Field. Residents say not if they can help it.

“I am convinced that this is the worst threat that has ever happened to Bustleton,” a Bustleton man said.

Not in my backyard — that’s what Northeast Philadelphia homeowners are saying about a massive warehouse planned for 1 Red Lion Road.

Residents say the nearly 1.9 million square foot warehouse will forever alter the appearance and character of their community.

“When you’re building a foundation, you’re going down deeper than three feet so they’re obviously going to be moving the radon infested dirt and this metal infested dirt,” a Bustleton woman said.

On Wednesday night, residents gathered to discuss their plan of action moving forward.

The Greater Bustleton Civic League plans to continue protesting the industrial project, but they’ll also be going door-to-door with a petition and sharing that petition online.

“That’s how we’re going to defeat it, by banding together and showing our opposition and numbers will do it,” another Bustleton woman said.

Residents are challenging elected officials to find a better use of the land that creates jobs that compliments the surrounding neighborhoods and stands in unity with the community’s opposition.

The tenant has not been announced.

UPS has mentioned it has been considering the site.