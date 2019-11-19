  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for two men wanted in connection with a break-in at a popular Roxborough restaurant on Monday. Surveillance video shows as one man breaks the glass on the front door of Mel’s Kitchen at 5001 Umbria St., just before 1 a.m., and struggles to get inside.

The suspect gets to the cash register but it was empty. Police say he left without taking anything.

A second man remained outside, acting as a lookout.

Investigators say the two suspects fled together in possibly a silver Nissan Altima-styled vehicle.

The restaurant was closed on Monday to have repairs done on that door.

If you recognize anything about that suspect, police want to hear from you.

