PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for two men who were caught on camera breaking into a cleaners business in Center City. Investigators say the men got away with $1,500 in cash.
Surveillance video shows the men outside Whitman Cleaners at 2301 Cherry St., around 3:20 a.m. on Monday.
Police say the suspects broke the front glass door of the business and stole cash from the register drawer.
Police say one of the men has a distinctive tattoo on his right hand.
If you have any information on this incident, call police.
