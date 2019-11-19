  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for two men who were caught on camera breaking into a cleaners business in Center City. Investigators say the men got away with $1,500 in cash.

Surveillance video shows the men outside Whitman Cleaners at 2301 Cherry St., around 3:20 a.m. on Monday.

Police say the suspects broke the front glass door of the business and stole cash from the register drawer.

Police say one of the men has a distinctive tattoo on his right hand.

If you have any information on this incident, call police.

