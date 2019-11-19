



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A war of words between the leaders of the men in blue and green. Both are seeing red over calls for police reform.

The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police is slamming Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins and believes he should just focus on winning football games.

Mayor Jim Kenney, however, shares a different opinion.

“Just stay in your line,” Philadelphia FOP President John McNesby said. “There’s no reason for him to be commenting on something that’s none of his business.”

That’s how the Philadelphia FOP is responding to Jenkins’ opinion piece in the Inquirer on Monday.

“He don’t ask us for help in tackling or any of his Eagles stuff,” McNesby said. “I mean, concentrate on your .500 team right now and winning and let the policing police themselves.”

Jenkins has been involved in social justice reform for years. Just last month, he and Meek Mill held a town hall on Philadelphia policing.

In the op-ed, Jenkins mentions how the next police commissioner of Philadelphia needs to fight back against the FOP and he also highlighted the resignation of former Commissioner Richard Ross amid sexual harassment and the review of dozens of police officers after making offensive social media posts.

“He has every right to give us some direction and make suggestions,” Kenney said, “and we’ve been listening to the community the whole time.”

Jenkins also called on Kenney to be transparent in the search for a new commissioner instead of behind closed doors.

“This is not an effort to keep a lack of transparency,” Kenney said. “These folks that we are talking to have jobs and if their employers know that they’re looking for another job, they’re somewhat in jeopardy.”

Kenney says Philadelphia should know who its next police commissioner is soon.

“We’re hoping to do that before the beginning of the next term, which is January,” Kenney said.

Jenkins also mentioned a citizens review board.

Kenney says he and his staff are examining all of Jenkins’ suggestions and are trying to work their way through those issues.