By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The FBI is offering a reward to catch a suspected bank robber. Authorities say a man in his 30s robbed the PNC Bank, located at 1511 Walnut St. in Center City, shortly before 1 p.m. on Monday.

Police say the man allegedly verbally threatened a teller while handing them a threatening note before escaping with some cash.

Authorities released surveillance pictures of the suspect.

If you recognize the man, you’re urged to contact the authorities at 215-418-4000.

