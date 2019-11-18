PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New research says three-quarters of Americans suffer from “Sunday Night Blues.” People get depressed about the prospect of going back to work on Monday.

It’s called anticipatory anxiety. Instead of being bummed about being back at work, people get worked up early the night before with something that’s also called the “Sunday Scaries.”

Even Billy Penn looked gloomy at City Hall on this damp and dreary Monday in the Philadelphia region. People were bundled up as they headed back to the grind.

A survey finds 76% of Americans experience “Sunday Night Blues.” It’s not the stress of the moment, but the anticipation of what will come Monday.

The body’s stress reaction releases adrenaline and cortisol, causing a physiological component to the feelings of anxiety.

Exercise is one of the best ways to combat stress, while alcohol is one of the worst.

A few other ways to stop dreading Monday is to get organized by planning your outfit; ease into week with low-stress tasks like checking email; schedule a lunch break with a friend; and trying to move or postpone Monday meetings to later in the week.

And try to make Sunday a fun day by doing things you enjoy, like the movies that are a good distraction.

Research shows being in a positive mood increases our ability to handle stress back at work on Monday.

One poll found that 70% of Americans hate their jobs or say they’re completely disengaged.