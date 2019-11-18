Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The School District of Philadelphia is proposing to move students at Peirce Elementary School to another location to address concerns about asbestos. District officials made the announcement late Monday at a meeting with parents.
The proposed site is on Henry Avenue. Parents will visit the location Tuesday.
District officials are looking to move students on Dec. 2.
Asbestos was found at Peirce Elementary in pipe insulation in a basement hallway — abatement work is now complete.
Students at Benjamin Franklin High School and Science Leadership Academy were recently relocated because of asbestos.
Both schools are closed for the next few months.
You must log in to post a comment.