By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:asbestos, Local, Local TV, Peirce Elementary School, School District of Philadelphia


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The School District of Philadelphia is proposing to move students at Peirce Elementary School to another location to address concerns about asbestos. District officials made the announcement late Monday at a meeting with parents.

The proposed site is on Henry Avenue. Parents will visit the location Tuesday.

Credit: CBS3

District officials are looking to move students on Dec. 2.

Asbestos was found at Peirce Elementary in pipe insulation in a basement hallway — abatement work is now complete.

Students at Benjamin Franklin High School and Science Leadership Academy were recently relocated because of asbestos.

Both schools are closed for the next few months.

