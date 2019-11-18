Comments
SMYRNA, Del. (CBS) – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a young girl whose remains were found in Delaware. Police say the girl’s remains were found near the Little Lass fields in Smyrna on Sept. 13.
Investigators believe she had been dead for several weeks or possibly longer.
The girl is believed to be Caucasian or Hispanic and between the ages of 2 to 5 years old. Investigators say the child had slightly wavy brown hair. An anthropological exam of her remains suggests she suffered from chronic illness.
Facial reconstructions of the child depict what she may have looked like prior to her death.
If you have any information that may help investigators, call the Smyrna Police Department, Crime Stoppers, and/or The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
