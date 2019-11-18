Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have arrested a woman for the murder of her 32-year-old quadriplegic daughter. Police say 63-year-old Yelena Nezhikhovskaya has been charged with the murder of her daughter, Yulia Nezhikhovskaya.
Police responded to a home on the 9600 block of Bustleton Avenue on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. Upon arrival, fire personnel pronounced Yulia dead at 4:36 p.m.
Her body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation.
Yelena was arrested Sunday for her involvement in the death of her daughter, who police say is quadriplegic. A cause of death has not been revealed at this time.
Yelena has been charged with murder and other related offenses.
You must log in to post a comment.