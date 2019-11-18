  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have arrested a woman for the murder of her 32-year-old quadriplegic daughter. Police say 63-year-old Yelena Nezhikhovskaya has been charged with the murder of her daughter, Yulia Nezhikhovskaya.

Credit: CBS3

Police responded to a home on the 9600 block of Bustleton Avenue on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. Upon arrival, fire personnel pronounced Yulia dead at 4:36 p.m.

Her body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation.

Yelena was arrested Sunday for her involvement in the death of her daughter, who police say is quadriplegic. A cause of death has not been revealed at this time.

Yelena has been charged with murder and other related offenses.

Comments