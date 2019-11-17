  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Two young boys were found safe Sunday night after a frightening ordeal in Delaware County. Police say a 9-month-old baby boy and a 6-year-old boy were in the backseat of an SUV when someone stole it.

The blue Hyundai Tuscon was parked near the Happy House Chinese restaurant on the 900 block of West 9th Street in Chester when police say two men swiped the vehicle with the two boys inside. The incident happened just before 9:30 p.m.

A few hours after the vehicle was reported stolen, police located it nearby on 800 block of West 8th Street. Police say the two boys were found inside of the SUV, safe and sound. They have since been reunited with their mother.

Police continue to search for the two suspects.

If you any information on this incident, call police.

