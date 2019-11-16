



ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — The Atlantic City Prosecutor’s Office says five men were charged in connection to a shooting at a high school football game in Pleasantville. Officials charged 31-year-old Alvin Wyatt with attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in the shooting which injured an adult and two juveniles.

Four other men were at the game and arrested in connection to the shooting.

Police charged 27-year-old Michael Mack, 28-year-old Tyrell Dorn, 27-year-old Shahid Dixon, all of Atlantic City, and 26-year-old Vance Golden, of Pleasantville with unlawful possession of a weapon and certain persons not to posses a weapon.

Dixon is also charged with eluding.

“I want to thank the Pleasantville Police Department and the scores of off duty emergency personnel that assisted the victims and helped law enforcement promptly identify and locate those responsible for causing mayhem at the Pleasantville High School football game,” the Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said. “Unlike some shootings that have occurred on school premises throughout the country, this incident had nothing to do with the students of Pleasantville High School or Camden High School. The venue simply presented an opportunity for criminals to pursue their own form of petty vengeance against one another. As a result, an innocent child was caught and injured in their crossfire. Our community will not be held hostage by a few idiots intent on jeopardizing safety and the safety of our children.”

The gunfire erupted in the stands during a playoff game between Pleasantville and Central Camden on Friday night.

Police say a 27-year-old man who was shot is in stable condition will be undergoing surgery.

A 10-year-old victim was airlifted to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and remains in critical condition.

Police chief speaking live about shooting in pleasantville during his football game. https://t.co/nsxN8Qt0Ij — Greg Argos (@GregArgosCBS3) November 16, 2019

A third victim, a 15-year-old boy suffered a graze wound. He was treated and released.

Several Pleasantville football players say they initially thought the gunshots were fireworks. When they realized it was gunfire, they ran through a fence to get to safety.

“We just saw everybody from the crowd running,” senior Pleasantville football player Keon Henry said. “Coach was telling us get down but we didn’t want to get down. We wanted to get somewhere safe inside the school, so we all ran up here, ran through the fence and then went through here.”

Pleasantville HS Football player says he heard a few shots before he and teammates literally ran through this fence to get to safety. pic.twitter.com/KQxagyJpnd — Greg Argos (@GregArgosCBS3) November 16, 2019

Police say several minor injuries were reported from people running away from the scene.