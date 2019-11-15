Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 20-year-old man is fighting for his life after being shot three times inside a North Philadelphia rooming house, police say. The incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. on the 2200 block of North Camac Street on Friday.
Police say the victim suffered three gunshot wounds to his chest. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition.
An arrest has been made, police say.
An investigation is ongoing.
