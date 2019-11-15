LONG BEACH ISLAND, N.J. (CBS) — Officials are warning the public to keep an eye out for “cold-stunned” turtles that may appear dead on Jersey Shore beaches. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center says they have received multiple calls this week of green sea turtles stranded in the bay behind Long Beach Island.
The Stranding Center says four cold-stunned turtles were rescued from the bay.
According to the center, when sea turtles are in water under 55 degrees, their metabolism slows and they become immobile, making them appear dead.
If you see a cold-stunned turtle, call the Marine Mammal Stranding Center at 609-266-0538.
They also warn not to try to warm the turtles yourself, which could cause them to go into shock and die.
The rescued turtles have been taken to a recovery center for rehabilitation.
