PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Friday marked Day 2 of the historic public hearings in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. President Trump hit back on Twitter in real-time during the hearing, which some local college students learned valuable lessons from.
Students in a La Salle University political science class watched the impeachment hearing very closely, dissecting a real-time lesson in government that goes far beyond what they could learn in a book.
“As a political science major, it’s pretty much imperative for me to follow along and just take it all in,” freshman Anthony Pantalone said.
“My generation being younger, it’s important for us to know more about our American government,” freshman Kevin Marcinek said.
Students made note of how social media is playing a role in the proceedings.
Watch the video above for more on the impeachment hearings.
You must log in to post a comment.