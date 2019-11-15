BREAKING:Man, juvenile injured in shooting at high school football game in Pleasantville, police say
By CBS3 Staff
BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — A crash involving a tanker truck and at least one vehicle has sparked a fire on I-95 in Bensalem, police say. All lanes on I-95 were initially blocked off between Exits 37 and 39 at this time.

The northbound lanes have since reopened. Officials say southbound lanes will not reopen until PennDOT has a chance to check out the overpass.

Police say the crash caused only minor injuries and nobody has been transported to the hospital.

Credit: CBS3

The fire has been placed under control.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for more on this developing story.

