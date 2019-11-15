Comments
BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — A crash involving a tanker truck and at least one vehicle has sparked a fire on I-95 in Bensalem, police say. All lanes on I-95 were initially blocked off between Exits 37 and 39 at this time.
The northbound lanes have since reopened. Officials say southbound lanes will not reopen until PennDOT has a chance to check out the overpass.
Police say the crash caused only minor injuries and nobody has been transported to the hospital.
The fire has been placed under control.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for more on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.