MALVERN, Pa. (CBS) — A teacher at a Chester County day care is accused of abusing a toddler, and authorities say that abuse was caught on camera. On Friday, Jessica Kochanski waived her right to a preliminary hearing.

Police say a second teacher was also caught on camera abusing children. Meanwhile, Kochanski appeared in court for the first time for her arraignment and preliminary hearing.

Kochanski, of Havertown, didn’t respond to questions when she walked out of district court in Wayne.

The former Malvern Chesterbrook Academy day care teacher waived her preliminary hearing.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, the 32-year-old was seen on surveillance video from a monitor inside a toddler room pushing a child from a table, causing him to strike his head and injured his lip.

Kochanski’s attorney defended her.

“Fortunately, the child did not suffer a serious injury and she’s never been in any trouble before,” attorney Richard Meanix said.

Over in Jenkintown, no one answered the door at the home of a second teacher charged.

Like Kochanski, 39-year-old Alison Soria was charged with simple assault and endangering the welfare of children.

An affidavit of probable cause says Soria was caught on the same camera striking a 17-month-old numerous times on his head and dropped him onto his cot, causing the child to land on his face.

East Whiteland Township police launched an investigation on Aug. 29, one day after a former employee called the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services’ Children and Abuse Registry.

Chesterbrook Academy released a statement, saying, “We were appalled to hear of the alleged rough treatment of children by our former employees. We take employee misconduct very seriously, and have zero tolerance for anyone who does not have children’s best interests at heart.”

Both day care teachers were fired. Neither has any priors.

Soria is due in court for her arraignment and a preliminary hearing on Dec. 6.