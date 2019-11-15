  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, New Jersey news


MEDFORD, N.J. (CBS) — At least one person was ejected from a car involved in a multi-vehicle accident in South Jersey, police say. The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on Route 70 in Medford Township on Friday.

Authorities say one person was rushed to the hospital in unknown condition. It’s unclear at this time if that person was ejected from the car.

(Credit: CBS3)

There are possibly three vehicles involved in the crash, police say.

It’s unknown at this time if anyone else was injured.

Crews are investigating the accident.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

