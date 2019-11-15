Comments
MEDFORD, N.J. (CBS) — At least one person was ejected from a car involved in a multi-vehicle accident in South Jersey, police say. The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on Route 70 in Medford Township on Friday.
Authorities say one person was rushed to the hospital in unknown condition. It’s unclear at this time if that person was ejected from the car.
There are possibly three vehicles involved in the crash, police say.
It’s unknown at this time if anyone else was injured.
Crews are investigating the accident.
