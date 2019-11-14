WYNNEWOOD, Pa. (CBS) — What’s colorful, sweet and smells of fresh cake? It’s a bakery that brings joy with just one thing. It’s Nothing Bundt Cakes in Wynnewood. From full size to bite-size, their bundts — in any of their 11 different flavors — will have you stumped because they’re just so good.
Owner Kim Wright is originally from Texas and while it was love that brought her to her husband’s hometown of Philadelphia, her love of Nothing Bundt Cakes brought her idea to the East Coast.
“Nothing Bundt Cakes started 22 years ago in Las Vegas. Two women who were working in the corporate world decided to give it a go,” Wright said.
So Wright left the construction world she was working in with her husband to give the Bundt world a go-to, opening up her very own Nothing Bundt Cakes location. She’s now living in a Bundtastic world because she’s a celebration kind of girl.
“I really enjoyed working with my husband,” she said. “But what I love about it is I get to be my authentic self every day, which is a little bit different than a minority woman in the construction industry. If I want to wear glitter and pink lipstick, I can do it.”
