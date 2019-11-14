Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say the death of a 2-year-old boy who was found bleeding and unresponsive inside an Oxford Circle home has been ruled a homicide. Officers responded to the home on the 5900 block of Shisler Street on Tuesday afternoon.
Officers attempted to resuscitate the child at the scene.
The boy was transported to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where he later died.
The medical examiner says the young boy died from blunt force trauma.
It’s not yet known who was inside the home at the time.
No arrests have been made.
