MILLVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — A former Eagles’ great is helping the future of the sport. Ron Jaworksi swooped in and presented the Millville Junior Thunderbolts a check for $5,000 Thursday.
The team of 10- and 11-year-old were invited by Snoop Dogg to play in the Snoop Youth Football League Nationals in California, but they needed funding to get there.
That’s when Jaworski stepped in.
“My foundation is there for opportunities like this, to help these kids that are sometimes overlooked, sometimes aren’t given the opportunity, and someday they’ll maybe do what I’ve done,” Jaworski said.
And the Thunderbolts are very deserving. They overcame hardship when their coach, Joseph Jones, was shot and killed after a practice back in August of last year.
The finals will take place Dec. 12 through the 15th.
