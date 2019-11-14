PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Basketball meets everyday life in a new installment from the Philadelphia 76ers. This free art event is called “76ers Crossover: Art Exhibition” and is open to the public.
From Saturday, Nov. 16 to Tuesday, Nov. 19 at the Fitler Club located 24 S. 24th Street, visitors will be able to see over 230 76er-centric art pieces by artists from 13 countries.
The show is about the history of the 76ers showcasing work of players like Wilt Chamberlain, Allen Iverson, Julius Irving, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.
“With ‘76ers Crossover,’ we aim to celebrate the intersection of basketball throughout the city and across the globe with all of the cultural lifestyle elements that make Philadelphia spectacular – from the arts, to music and fashion, to cuisine,” Philadelphia 76ers President Chris Heck said.
Fans will also be able to bid on pieces through a silent auction app with a portion proceeds going to the Sixers Youth Foundation.
For more information on the exhibition, click here.
Watch the video above to see Pat Gallen’s full interview.
You must log in to post a comment.