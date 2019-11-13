  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Logan Square section. Police say it happened on the 1600 block of Vine Street, around 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The scene is right in front of the Alexander apartment building.

Investigators say the 31-year-old victim was shot in the leg. He was taken to Jefferson Hospital and is in stable condition.

No word yet on a motive or a suspect.

