By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gun violence continues to plague the streets of Philadelphia. A 41-year-old man died after he was shot multiple times in the Cobbs Creek section of West Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened on the 6100 block of Locust Street, shortly before 12:30 p.m.

According to police, the victim was shot three times in the chest. The gunman fled in a silver Ford Taurus that was last scene heading southbound on 61st Street.

The man was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he died about a half-hour later.

No arrests have been made.

